Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS HAGGERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS HAGGERTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOIS HAGGERTY Obituary
HAGGERTY LOIS

Age 88, of Bethel Park, passed away on May 15, 2019. Lois is survived by her beloved daughters, Linda (Robert) Henry and Ellen (Gregory) Granger; siblings, Norma Thomas, Elsie Learned, Howard Wright, and Charles Wright; her beloved grandson, Richard Henry; sister in-law, Alice Stewart; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Haggerty; mother, Ella Mae Wright; and siblings, Eileen Foster and Russell Wright. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now