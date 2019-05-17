HAGGERTY LOIS

Age 88, of Bethel Park, passed away on May 15, 2019. Lois is survived by her beloved daughters, Linda (Robert) Henry and Ellen (Gregory) Granger; siblings, Norma Thomas, Elsie Learned, Howard Wright, and Charles Wright; her beloved grandson, Richard Henry; sister in-law, Alice Stewart; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Haggerty; mother, Ella Mae Wright; and siblings, Eileen Foster and Russell Wright. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.