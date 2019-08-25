|
GERUN LOIS J. (KRAUSE)
Age 89, peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, August 23, 2019, of Brentwood. Wife of the late Michael Gerun; loving mother of Michael, Richard, Linda and Steven Gerun; cherished grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of ten. Lois was an amazing lady who meant many things to many people. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St. #105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019