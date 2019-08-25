Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS GERUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS J. (KRAUSE) GERUN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS J. (KRAUSE) GERUN Obituary
GERUN LOIS J. (KRAUSE)

Age 89, peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, August 23, 2019, of Brentwood. Wife of the late Michael Gerun; loving mother of Michael, Richard, Linda and Steven Gerun; cherished grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of ten. Lois was an amazing lady who meant many things to many people. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St. #105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now