Of Plum Boro passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved Wife for 61 years of Walter "Cookie" Berkoski; loving Mother of Nancy (Thomas) Cupps, Debbie (Rick) Weiss, and the late David Berkoski; grandmother of Brandon, Ryan, Lauren, Fiona, Alana and Amanda; sister of John (Rosa) Nuti. Lois loved playing the piano, enjoyed music, her grandkids, and shopping. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
