BUFFINGTON LOIS JEAN "JEANNIE" (GRAFF)

Age 92 of Aspinwall, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Christopher Dale (Barbara) Buffington of Mt. Vernon, WA (formerly of Montrose, PA) and Pamela Leigh Buffington of Aspinwall (formerly of Akron, OH); cherished grandmother of Patrick (Carrie) Buffington of Washington State and Stewart Warther of Hong Kong, great-grandmother of Roslyn Buffington; former wife of the late Major Dale Ward Buffington, Ret. Army Air Corps; Sister of Norma (late Jack) Francis of Akron, OH, formerly of O'Hara Township, PA; aunt of Amy Francis (Kerry) Janke and Meghan of Akron, OH, and Robert (Nancy) Francis and Samuel of Derry, NH. Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Graff, Jr. and Lois Lillian Klingensmith Graff. She was a 1944 graduate of New Kensington High School taking a classical course, considered Glen Miller band tops, and hoped to work in Pittsburgh. She and Dale traveled throughout the United States and Japan on assignment as a military family. Jeannie later worked in Pittsburgh at the Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator and then as a clerk in the Engineering Dept. She credited her mother with helping her get an interview because she worked in the Medical Dept and knew "everyone." Jeannie loved her job and had many friends. She retired early with 17 years of service in order to care for her ailing mother. No Visitation. Interment at Plum Creek Cemetery is private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans.