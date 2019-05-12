Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS CALLAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS JEAN (DAY) CALLAHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOIS JEAN (DAY) CALLAHAN Obituary
CALLAHAN LOIS JEAN (DAY)

Age 91, born February 29, 1928. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Loving mother of Deborah Gregory (Dave) and James Callahan (Marilyn); sister of the late Richard Day; also survived by three grandchildren, Jay DeBucci, Jeff DeBucci (Denise), and Jayme Gregory; one great-grandson, Jayson Mangiamelle; and two nephews. Visitation 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Monday at HENNEY, BRADWELL, & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to , Pittsburgh Office, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now