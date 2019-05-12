|
CALLAHAN LOIS JEAN (DAY)
Age 91, born February 29, 1928. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Loving mother of Deborah Gregory (Dave) and James Callahan (Marilyn); sister of the late Richard Day; also survived by three grandchildren, Jay DeBucci, Jeff DeBucci (Denise), and Jayme Gregory; one great-grandson, Jayson Mangiamelle; and two nephews. Visitation 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Monday at HENNEY, BRADWELL, & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to , Pittsburgh Office, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019