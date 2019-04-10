Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
LOIS JEAN (BORNEMAN) CHRIST

LOIS JEAN (BORNEMAN) CHRIST Obituary
CHRIST LOIS JEAN (BORNEMAN)

On Monday, April 8, 2019, Lois Jean Borneman Christ, passed into the arms of Jesus at the age of 87. She was born to George and Louise (Schmidt) Borneman. She received her nursing degree from South Side Hospital School of Nursing and worked there and St. Clair Hospital for 40 years until her retirement in 1991. She is survived by her children, Ken (Kay) Christ of Ross , Linda (Dennis) Koch of Beverly Hills, FL and Cheryl (Bill) Gerstler, of Niskayuna, NY. Together they have five grandchildren, Daniel (Karri) and Allison (Scott) Christ, Michael Koch, Kaitlyn and Kelsey Gerstler. Lois was known for helping people and being a friend to everyone she met as well as her love and support for her family. Lois was a faithful member of Ruthfred Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Along with her parents and husband, Robert, Lois is preceded in death by her brothers, Howard and George. Visitation will take place at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, on Thursday, April 11 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. at Ruthfred Lutheran Church,3401 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA with a luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Ruthfred Lutheran Church Pastor's Fund. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
