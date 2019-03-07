|
WALSH LOIS JEAN
On March 6, 2019, Lois Jean Walsh, 92, of the North Hills; beloved wife of the late William A. Walsh; mother of the late Lois "Pie" Bowsen and the late William D. Walsh; sister of the late Paul, Harold and Ruth (Malter) Mangel; survived by her son-in-law, Robert Bowen; grandson, Bob (Tami) Bowen; great-grandchildren, Heather, Christopher and Kyle; and many nieces and nephews. Lois was a devoted Christian and is finally going home to be reunited with her family. Funeral Service on Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Allegheny County Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1600 Duncan Avenue. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME., INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019