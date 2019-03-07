Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS JEAN WALSH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOIS JEAN WALSH Obituary
WALSH LOIS JEAN

On March 6, 2019, Lois Jean Walsh, 92, of the North Hills; beloved wife of the late William A. Walsh; mother of the late Lois "Pie" Bowsen and the late William D. Walsh; sister of the late Paul, Harold and Ruth (Malter) Mangel; survived by her son-in-law, Robert Bowen; grandson, Bob (Tami) Bowen; great-grandchildren, Heather, Christopher and Kyle; and many nieces and nephews. Lois was a devoted Christian and is finally going home to be reunited with her family. Funeral Service on Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Allegheny County Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1600 Duncan Avenue. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME., INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now