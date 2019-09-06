Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Worship Site
LOIS JUNE McCAULEY Obituary
McCAULEY LOIS JUNE

Age 96, of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. McCauley, Jr.; dear mother of Donna McCauley, Doris Byrd, Lois (Jesse) Hammond, Charlotte Malacki, and Charles E. (Lynn) McCauley, III; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. June was a longtime member of St. Pius X and was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She loved to travel, go to flea markets, garage sales and loved life in general. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Worship Site, Saturday 9:30 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
