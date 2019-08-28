|
|
SYKES LOIS (SICHLER) KLEBER
Age 98, of Gibsonia, formerly Allison Park, on August 26, 2019. Born in Sharpsburg, PA on February 17, 1921, daughter of the late William H. and Amelia (Blaha) Sichler; beloved wife of the late John A. Kleber and the late Walter L. Sykes; loving mother of Mary Louise (David) Peters and Karen (Arthur) Carey; dear grandmother of Brian Peters and Aimee (Eric) Erhardt and great-grandchildren of Gavin and Paige Erhardt. Friends received Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Catherine of Sweden Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Sharp's Hill. Always positive, Lois found humor in every circumstance and was a wonderful person to be around. She loved spending summers in VanBuren Point, NY, was a talented seamstress and floral arranger, was an avid reader, and especially loved to sing. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019