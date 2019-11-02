|
|
FISHER LOIS L.
Age 91, a former resident of her beloved Aspinwall, was called to her heavenly home on October 31, 2019 at the Arbors, St. Barnabas in Valencia. Born November 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Marie (Byers/Chestner) Fisher. Lois was a 1945 graduate of Avonworth High School and was a provider accountant at Blue Cross of Western PA for 37 years. Lois served as the President of the Aspinwall Women's Club and Secretary of the Aspinwall AARP. She was a member and two term president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Aspinwall Fire Department, the Auditor of Aspinwall Borough for 12 years and the Judge of Elections for Aspinwall District 1 for 16 years. Lois also volunteered at the Harmarville Rehabilitation Hospital gift shop for eight years. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Fox Chapel. Lois enjoyed traveling which included trips to Greece, Hong Kong, Italy and China. Lois loved her family, cherished her many friends and enjoyed the cats that brought her joy throughout her life. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Fisher, of Blawnox and nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by brothers Vogel Fisher, Arco Walter Chestner, Elmer Fisher and Edward Fisher and her sister, Emily Alexander. Friends will be received from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall where services will be held on Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m. If desired memorial donations may be to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019