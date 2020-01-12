|
SIMS LOIS LATHER
Lois Lather Sims, of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Anna Lather; and brother, James (Margret) Lather. She was the beloved wife of Elmer Sims for 65 years. She was a cherished mother of two children, Gary (Valerie) Sims and James Sims; loving grandmother of Rebecca and David (Brittany Coleman); caring great-grandmother of David "DJ" Sims; sister-in-law of Doris (late Don) Furlong; aunt of Susan Lather, David (Sue) Lather and Nancy (Mark) Criswell, along with several other nieces and nephews from all over the United States. She also will be deeply missed by " Grandma's Friend", Kringle. Lois graduated in 1950 from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. She became employed at the Eye and Ear Hospital of Pittsburgh for over 40 years. She worked various positions from floor nurse to head nurse. She then became the coordinator of the first eye laser center in Pittsburgh at the Eye and Ear Institute of Pittsburgh until she retired. After retirement, she worked at Meadowink Golf Course commenting that it was the "best job for making friends." Her driving force in life was with her family, holding Sunday family dinners and special birthday dinners. There wasn't a holiday that she didn't plan something special for, Christmas being her favorite. The family would like to thank the AHN Hospice team for their care, and Jan and Melinda of Care at Home for the care they provided to Lois over the last several months. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday, January 13, 2020 at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd., (across from S&T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. A Funeral Service will be held in Holiday Park United Methodist Church on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. We kindly ask that everyone please meet us at the church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020