ALLISON LOIS M. (WILLIAMS)
Age 88, of Crafton, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Allison; loving mother of Karen Finnegan, Daniel Green, Kevin (Karen) Green and the late Richard (surviving wife Cindy) Green; also survived by nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and special daughter-in-law, Patty Bender. Lois will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visitation Thursday Only 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Catholic Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh., PA 15205. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Ste. E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019