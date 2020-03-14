Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
LOIS M. "NANNY" (MILLER) BOEHM

Age 94, of Mt. Washington passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester "Westy" Boehm; loving mother of Judith Ann Weston (Bob Mallick, Jr.), Denise Lynn (the late Will) Platt (Larry Donovan). Cherished Nanny of Julie Weston (Conor Keelan), Ashley Platt Hoy (Stephen Hoy), William A. "Will" Platt and Kayla Platt and her great-grandchildren, Abby and Chloe Hoy. Beloved sister of the late Charles, James, Dolly and Earl. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Nanny was very involved socially with the Allentown Senior Center and St. John Vianney Parish. Family and friends welcome Monday, 12-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , The or The . www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020
