John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
LOIS M. (BORNEMAN) HILLER


1924 - 2020
LOIS M. (BORNEMAN) HILLER Obituary
HILLER LOIS M. (BORNEMAN)

Age 95, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born on December 13, 1924, in Detroit, MI, Lois was the only child of Ralph and Edna Borneman. A business woman, beloved wife and mother and devoted Church member, Lois was a generous and loving person whose life celebrated the joy of faith. She is survived by her son, J.R. (Randy) Hiller and her daughter, Linda (David) Mathus; and by grandsons Benjamin (Crystal) Mathus and Joshua Mathus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Hiller. Lois devoted her life to the service of others, volunteering as a Lay Reader, Search Committee and Altar Guild member at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Brentwood and for the education of the developmentally disabled. A graduate of the Conservatory of Baldwin Wallace University, she had a life-long passion for music. A memorial service was celebrated at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Park, OH at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Arrangements made by the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227. Please send condolences to  WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
