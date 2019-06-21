RENNIE LOIS M. (MOWRY)

Age 88, of Elizabeth, PA, and Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. She was born August 7, 1930 on the Mowry family farm in Jefferson Hills and was the daughter of the late Paul and Erma (Beam) Mowry. She was the wife of the late Harvey Wesley Rennie, Jr, who passed away November 7, 2016. Lois was a member and Church Secretary of the Elizabeth United Methodist Church and was very active with the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Rio Lindo Garden Club of Port St. Lucie. She is survived by her son, Paul Wesley Rennie of Confluence, daughters, Debbie (Dan) Giansante of Elizabeth Township and Jayne (Gary) McHugh of Wantage, NJ, sister, Evelyn Geyer of Allison Park, sister-in-law, Lois Frischolz of North Versailles, grandchildren, Matthew, Bryan, Joe, Jessica, Dylan, Connor and Hannah, great-grandchildren, Morgan, Matthew, Mia, Marley, Brianna, Macie and Alex, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Minnick and Doris Haines. There is no visitation. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. The Rev. Tate Fulton will be officiating. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 6028 Smithfield Street, Boston, Elizabeth Township. (412) 751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, Director. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.