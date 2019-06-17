|
SKEES LOIS M. (McGREGOR)
Age 82, of Carnegie on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald S. Skees; loving mother of Ellen M. (Michael) Papuga, Jeffrey M. (Jackie) Skees and Jennifer A. (Gary) Neel; sister of William J. (Irene) McGregor and the late Eileen M. (late John) McWilliams; loving Gramma to Sarah, Michael, Bradley, Cody and Luke; also survived by six great-grandchildren and her lifelong friends, Pat Demme and Eleanor Devlin. Visitation 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie. Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to Alzheimer Research Center, 200 Lothrop St., Pgh., 15213. henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019