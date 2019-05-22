Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
LOIS M. (WEAVER) WATSON

LOIS M. (WEAVER) WATSON Obituary
WATSON LOIS M. (WEAVER)

Age 91, of Pittsburgh, PA, retired educator for the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Mother of William P. Watson (Alicia Ortiz) and Glen H. Watson (Toni); sister of Theresa Weaver Wagner; cousin of James Wilkerson; also survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
