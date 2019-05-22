|
WATSON LOIS M. (WEAVER)
Age 91, of Pittsburgh, PA, retired educator for the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Mother of William P. Watson (Alicia Ortiz) and Glen H. Watson (Toni); sister of Theresa Weaver Wagner; cousin of James Wilkerson; also survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019