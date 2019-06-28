Home

LOIS M. ZORNACKI

Of Coraopolis, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 85. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Cercone and Alma Gibb. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Kunkel; sister, Carol Cercone Cochran; and brother, Joseph Cercone. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Zornacki; daughter, Jan Zornacki; stepfather, Richard Gibb; and brothers, Richard "Ricky" Gibb and Jack Mullen. She was a very caring and loving person with many friends and extended family. She will always be in our hearts and minds. To honor Lois' wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by COPELAND'S.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
