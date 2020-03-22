Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS COON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS MAE (HILL) COON


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS MAE (HILL) COON Obituary
COON LOIS MAE (HILL)

Lois Mae (Hill) Coon peacefully passed away in her sleep on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Coon, Jr. Beloved mother of Robert (MaryAnn) Coon, Christina Kelley, and Carolyn Coon. Grandmother of Christopher (Nicole) Kelley. Great-grandmother of Clara and Margaret Kelley. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101 where memorial contributions may also be made. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now