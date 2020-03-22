|
|
COON LOIS MAE (HILL)
Lois Mae (Hill) Coon peacefully passed away in her sleep on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Coon, Jr. Beloved mother of Robert (MaryAnn) Coon, Christina Kelley, and Carolyn Coon. Grandmother of Christopher (Nicole) Kelley. Great-grandmother of Clara and Margaret Kelley. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101 where memorial contributions may also be made. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020