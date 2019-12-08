Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS CASHDOLLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS MARIE (CAIN) CASHDOLLAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS MARIE (CAIN) CASHDOLLAR Obituary
CASHDOLLAR LOIS MARIE (CAIN)

Age 90, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Wife of the late Russell R. Cashdollar; devoted companion of Bruce McCullough; only daughter of Helen (DePoe) Cain and John Cain. Survived by her loving daughters, Pamela Cashdollar and Millie Casper; loving son Russell K. Cashdollar and sons-in-law, James Casper and Michael McGovern. Lois passed away peacefully at Holy Family Manor where she resided. Known for her sweet smile and warm demeanor, she left behind many friends and care givers who will miss her greatly. There will be no visitation.  Services were held privately.  Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227.   If desired, family suggests contributions to Holy Family Manor, 301 Bellevue Road, Pittsburgh, PA  15229.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -