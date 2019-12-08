|
|
CASHDOLLAR LOIS MARIE (CAIN)
Age 90, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Wife of the late Russell R. Cashdollar; devoted companion of Bruce McCullough; only daughter of Helen (DePoe) Cain and John Cain. Survived by her loving daughters, Pamela Cashdollar and Millie Casper; loving son Russell K. Cashdollar and sons-in-law, James Casper and Michael McGovern. Lois passed away peacefully at Holy Family Manor where she resided. Known for her sweet smile and warm demeanor, she left behind many friends and care givers who will miss her greatly. There will be no visitation. Services were held privately. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to Holy Family Manor, 301 Bellevue Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019