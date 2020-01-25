|
CARR LOIS MARSHALEK
Age 88, daughter of the late Joseph and Rachel Sheehan, entered the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her residence in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Marshalek Sr.; the loving father of their six children, George (Judy), Kathy, John, Michael, Marianne Germinaro (Mike) and Paul (Kelly). Lois always considered Jill Waffensmith (Steve) her adopted daughter. Lois was blessed with and always inspired her fourteen awesome grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Lois leaves four surviving siblings of nine; JoAnne Bryan, Francis Sheehan, Kathy Burke and Daniel Sheehan. Lois was very happily married to Patrick Carr from 2000-2010. Lois and Patrick traveled extensively and fully enjoyed their time together up until Patrick's passing in 2010. Known lovingly as Lo Babe by all who knew her, Lois was born in Brownsville, PA and raised her family in Pittsburgh, PA. Lo Babe loved her Catholic faith and Sacred Heart Church, playing cards and bingo, always helping others in need and being a wonderful mother of her six children. Lois worked as a bookkeeper in her early years and in later life worked at the University of Pittsburgh Dental School. Lois had endless energies and loved spending time with her immediate and extended family. Lois always opened her home to others, evidenced by the many guests-in-need that stayed at her home for extended periods. Lois spent much of her later years in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida after 2000. Lois' late life daily ritual was morning prayers, puzzles and newspaper. She was an integral part of The Beach Club community. Lois was an extremely loving and giving person. Lois was always surrounded by dear friends and was loved by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020