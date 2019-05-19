BERWANGER LOIS MINNOTTE

Passed away April 5, 2019, at age 93, following a brief illness. She was born in Pittsburgh and lived the bulk of her life in Mt. Lebanon, PA. Lois led a fascinating life, growing up the daughter of Joseph Minnotte, a founder of Minnotte Brothers Manufacturing Company. Her family's roots ran deep in Western Pennsylvania. Her mother Hazel's grandfather, Thomas Tilbrook, was McKeesport's first mayor, and Lois, for her part, worked locally on Adlai Stevenson's presidential campaigns. Lois loved painting and teamed with two other local artists to create the ornate ceiling mural at St. Bernard Church in Mt. Lebanon. They toiled many weeks, lying on scaffolds erected several stories high to the chapel's ceiling. Lois's education comprised Mt. Lebanon High School, Ohio Wesleyan University (where she met her future husband George E. Berwanger) and the Pratt Institute Brooklyn. Lois and George were married nearly 54 years until his death in 2001, raising their family of three boys on Moreland Dr. in Mt. Lebanon while George was an executive at Mellon-Stuart Company. Lois was widely known for her kindness, grace, wisdom and searing sense of humor. All who valued Lois as a friend cherished time spent in long, deep, often hilarious conversations about whatever subject anyone dare raise. She loved her family more than anything else in the world and never tired of hearing the latest news about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, George; and her siblings–Jacque Minnotte, Eleanor Minnotte, Ada Minnotte Taylor and Joseph Minnotte. Lois is survived by her three sons and their families,George Joseph Berwanger and wife Patricia of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Jay A. Berwanger and wife Kelly of Exton, PA and James R. Berwanger and wife Valerie of Sherman Oaks, CA.; seven grandchildren,Lara Chassin (Jonathan) of Scarsdale, NY, Jason Berwanger (Stacy) of South Orange, NJ, Molly Berwanger Peterson of Beverly Hills, MI, Jesse Berwanger of Exton, PA; Kara Berwanger of Exton, PA, Natalie Berwanger of Sherman Oaks, CA; and Robert Berwanger of Sherman Oaks, CA; finally, three great-grandchildren–Charlotte Chassin, Audrey Chassin, and Jack Berwanger. The family is hosting a memorial service celebrating Lois's wonderful life at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the mausoleum building chapel at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh (Mt. Lebanon), PA 15228. All are welcome.