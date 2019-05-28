Home

LOIS "COOKIE" PAGANO

LOIS "COOKIE" PAGANO Obituary
PAGANO LOIS "COOKIE"

Age 78, on May 26, 2019; Beloved wife of the late Anthony R. Pagano; loving mother of Anthony J. (Theresa), Richard M. (Colleen), Marybeth Beech (George) and Mark A. Pagano (Karen); sister of Martin Shelly and Mary Jo McConnell; loving grandmother of A.J., Alexandra, Andrew, Nicholas, Christopher, Ryan Pagano and Samantha Beech. Friends received Thursday, 3-7 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Plum Boro, on Friday at 10 a.m.; in lieu of flowers, donation to or Make a Wish.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019
