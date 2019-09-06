Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
LOIS R. ALLEN


1927 - 2019
LOIS R. ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN LOIS R.

Of Wilkins Twp., formerly of Edgewood and McKeesport, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, daughter of the late Ira Dayton and Mae Somers Allen. Born in McKeesport in 1927, she graduated from McKeesport High School on D-Day, June 6, 1944. She graduated from Slippery Rock State Teacher's College (now Slippery Rock University) with majors in mathematics and English and a consuming love for playing tennis. She received an M.Ed. from Duke University. Miss Allen taught mathematics in public schools in Penn Hills, Edgewood, and at Langley High School. For 40 years, she taught mathematics at the Allegheny Campus of the Community College of Allegheny County, where she considered her greatest reward was in helping non-math students to understand, master, and appreciate mathematics. In 2008, she wrote her memoirs of McKeesport, "All We Really Needed-Growing up in a PA Steel Town During the Great Depression". She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Laura E. Bowers and Anna Mae Allen and brother, Ira Dayton Allen, Jr. She is survived by her nephew, John W. Bowers; sister-in-law, Lorna Moag Allen; nieces, Lisa Plata, Lois Jean Lane and Susan Sciullo, Lorna Montgomery; nephews, Blaine Allen, Scott Seiler, John Bowers, Jr.,  Darin Bowers, and best friends, Vicki Gizzi Beynon, and the late Ann Ribar Nieser, Mary Jane Carrera McGowan, and Helen Layne. Friends will be received Saturday, 1 p.m. until a 2 p.m. service at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville PA, 15146 (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made to McKeesport Heritage Center, 1832 Aboretum Dr., McKeesport, PA 15132 or the Edgewood Library, 1 Pennwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218, or a . www.jobefuneralhome.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
