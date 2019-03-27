Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
LOIS R. LEGGE

LOIS R. LEGGE Obituary
LEGGE LOIS R.

Age 94, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Thomas Legge; and daughter, Patricia Lou Evans. Survived by her loving children, Cheryl Garner, Thomas (Roberta), Timothy and Sally Jo Hahn. Lois is also survived by her beloved 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Blessing Service in the funeral home Friday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
