DIEHL LOIS ROMAYNE (DEEMER)

Age 90, of Mt. Lebanon, on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Weston Diehl for 48 years; loving mother of Cynthia (Robert) Clark, Robert (Patricia) Diehl, Linda (Anthony) Carilli, Paul (Debra) Diehl, Patricia (Jeff) Coe and the late Kathy Diehl Houser; sister of Sarah Woodward; cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of six. Lois was born May 4, 1929, to the late Sadie and Jesse Deemer. She was a 1947 graduate of Greensburg High School and worked as a clerk at the United Methodist Federal Credit Union, Cranberry Twp. She was an active member of the choir at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Pittsburgh, and a resident of Asbury Heights for over 15 years. Lois was active in governing council at Asbury and worked in the mail room. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and was known there as "The Puzzle Lady". Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Middletown United Methodist Church Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, www.nationalmssociety.org. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.