LOIS ROSE NOVAK

NOVAK LOIS ROSE

Age 92, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Services are Private under the direction of the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA. Interment will be held in Voegtly Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207 or a charity of your choosing in memory of Lois Novak. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 16, 2019
