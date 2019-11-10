|
|
FETZER LOIS S.
A longtime resident of Longwood at Oakmont, age 102, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Burgettstown, Lois was the beloved eldest child of Elias Everett Stewart and Pamela Scott Stewart. Also preceded in death by her husband, Charles A.L. Fetzer, who died serving his country in 1942; her brother, Everett "Joe" Stewart; and her sister, Betty K. Stewart. Cherished Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt, she is survived by her nieces, Sarah Stewart (Hugh Jeffers) and Pamela Stewart (Bill Arney); her nephews, Joseph (Trina) Stewart, William (Deb) Stewart and Kirk (Stephani) Stewart, as well as nine great-nieces and nephews and one-great-great-nephew who were all near and dear to her. Lois was the Salutatorian of her graduating class at Swissvale High School in 1934. She went on to work for 50 years as an Executive Secretary at Westinghouse. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a BA in French while working at Westinghouse and after helping her brother and sister attend college. She was a longtime member of East Liberty Presbyterian Church and an enthusiastic member of the Choir. An avid Pirates fan and a lover and supporter of the arts, she regularly enjoyed attending Pittsburgh Public Theater, Pittsburgh Symphony, Pittsburgh Ballet and River City Brass Band performances. She enjoyed traveling, both in the US and abroad. A memorial service at East Liberty Presbyterian Church will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019