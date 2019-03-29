KIENZL LOIS S.

Age 87, of Pittsburgh, passed away on March 27, 2019, after a long hard battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was a longtime member of Fairhaven United Methodist Church in Overbrook. Lois is survived by her beloved children, Richard (Danna Mowery Marinelli) Kienzl, Thomas (Dawn Montgomery) Kienzl, Leslie (Ken) Krieg, Lori Kienzl Davis, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karen Palmer and Ellen Hammond; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kienzl and parents, Edgar and Susan Lowther. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or . Condolences may be left at:

