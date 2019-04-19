Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS SHAPIRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS (FIELD) SHAPIRO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOIS (FIELD) SHAPIRO Obituary
SHAPIRO LOIS (FIELD)

On Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Shapiro; loving mother of Susan (Bruce) Feldman, Stephen (Debra) Shapiro and Judy (Eric) Rogalsky; sister of the late Milton (late Edith) Field, late Joseph (surviving spouse, Rose) Field, late Irene "Toby" (late Abner) Schepartz, late Phyllis (late Samuel) Stein and late Marilyn (late Stanley) Markovitz; "Nana" to Michael (Pam) Feldman, Seth Feldman, Justin Rogalsky, Benjamin Shapiro and Allyson Rogalsky; great-grandmother of Claire Feldman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12-1 p.m.) Interment Kether Torah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Family Hospice at Canterbury Place, 310 Fisk Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. The family of Lois Shapiro would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Peter Tanzer.


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now