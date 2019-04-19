|
SHAPIRO LOIS (FIELD)
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Shapiro; loving mother of Susan (Bruce) Feldman, Stephen (Debra) Shapiro and Judy (Eric) Rogalsky; sister of the late Milton (late Edith) Field, late Joseph (surviving spouse, Rose) Field, late Irene "Toby" (late Abner) Schepartz, late Phyllis (late Samuel) Stein and late Marilyn (late Stanley) Markovitz; "Nana" to Michael (Pam) Feldman, Seth Feldman, Justin Rogalsky, Benjamin Shapiro and Allyson Rogalsky; great-grandmother of Claire Feldman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12-1 p.m.) Interment Kether Torah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Family Hospice at Canterbury Place, 310 Fisk Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. The family of Lois Shapiro would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Peter Tanzer.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019