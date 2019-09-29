Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Church
Brookline, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for LOIS STACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS (WAGNER) STACK

LOIS (WAGNER) STACK Obituary
STACK LOIS (WAGNER)

Of Baldwin Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Stack; loving mother of Leonard Stack and Michael Stack (Mary Ellen); cherished grandmother of Jessica, Michael, Matthew Stack and Megan Jackson; beloved daughter of the late Teresa and Henry Wagner; sister of the late George Wagner, Regis Wagner and Mariam McClean; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lois was a longtime member of the Daughters of Erin. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-9 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Church, Brookline. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
