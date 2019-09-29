|
|
STACK LOIS (WAGNER)
Of Baldwin Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Stack; loving mother of Leonard Stack and Michael Stack (Mary Ellen); cherished grandmother of Jessica, Michael, Matthew Stack and Megan Jackson; beloved daughter of the late Teresa and Henry Wagner; sister of the late George Wagner, Regis Wagner and Mariam McClean; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lois was a longtime member of the Daughters of Erin. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-9 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Church, Brookline. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019