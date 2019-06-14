|
PAIGE LOIS WILKES
Age 82, of the Hill District, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. Daughter of the late James H. Anderson, Sr. and Bessie W. Patrick; wife of the late Robert Paige; mother of F. Rhaan Wilkes, Michael Wilkes, and Tanya Godfrey; sister of Arbutus Everett, and the late James H. Anderson, Jr.; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 12; also survived and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Visitation one hour prior to service from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019