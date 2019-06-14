Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS PAIGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS WILKES PAIGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOIS WILKES PAIGE Obituary
PAIGE LOIS WILKES

Age 82, of the Hill District, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. Daughter of the late James H. Anderson, Sr. and Bessie W. Patrick; wife of the late Robert Paige; mother of F. Rhaan Wilkes, Michael Wilkes, and Tanya Godfrey; sister of Arbutus Everett, and the late James H. Anderson, Jr.; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 12; also survived and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Visitation one hour prior to service from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now