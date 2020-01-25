|
DEATON LOIS Y.
Age 91, of White Oak, died Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1928 in McKeesport. She was the daughter of the late William and Ethel Kimling Yotter and the wife of the late Daniel Harry Deaton. She was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, a fantastic seamstress and loved vacationing and sailing with her husband, Daniel, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. She is survived by her son, David (Elizabeth) Deaton of White Oak; grandchildren, Emily, Sarah, Katie; six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Daniel, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Deaton. Services were held yesterday at HUNTER-EDMUNDSON-STRIFFLER FUNERAL HOME, 600 Market Street, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-6191). Condolences may be made at www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020