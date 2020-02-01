Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Comfort Inn Conference Center
699 Rodi Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
LONARD WILLIAMS BEY

LONARD WILLIAMS BEY Obituary
BEY LONARD WILLIAMS

Age 71, of the Hill District, formerly of Lincoln-Lemington, passed peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved son of the late Wesley and Ella Williams; cherished brother of Wesley W. Bey and the late Newton, Ronald and Alvin Williams; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Lonnie was a well known Master African Drummer in Pittsburgh. He played many years for Point Park University and the University of Pittsburgh. A Celebration of his LIFE shall be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Comfort Inn Conference Center, 699 Rodi Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
