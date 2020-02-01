|
BEY LONARD WILLIAMS
Age 71, of the Hill District, formerly of Lincoln-Lemington, passed peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved son of the late Wesley and Ella Williams; cherished brother of Wesley W. Bey and the late Newton, Ronald and Alvin Williams; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Lonnie was a well known Master African Drummer in Pittsburgh. He played many years for Point Park University and the University of Pittsburgh. A Celebration of his LIFE shall be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Comfort Inn Conference Center, 699 Rodi Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020