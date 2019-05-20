Home

Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
720 N Lang Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-243-8080
More Obituaries for LONNIE MITCHELL
LONNIE MITCHELL

LONNIE MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL LONNIE

Age 91, of Pittsburgh, peacefully on May 13, 2019; father to L. Ross Mitchell and Dawn Mitchell Highsmith; grandfather to Jason, Chris, Jarrett (Ashley), and Heather; great-grandfather to Kittim and Makenna; brother-in law, Major A. Greene (Ruth). He also leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. and the Funeral Service on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., both held at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church, 6556 Shetland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sixth Mount Zion. Funeral Arrangements by SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019
