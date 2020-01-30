|
|
AMENT LORA LEE (OGREN)
Age 80, of Monroeville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to Vaughn H. Ament; loving mother of Beth (Fran) Campbell, Doug (Kelly) Ament and Gail (Bill) Russell; adored grandmother of Jared (Britta), Brad (Amy), Danielle and Tyler Campbell; Nichole and Cade Ament; Joshua, Jacob, Katie and Talia Russell; caring great-grandmother of Kiersten and Landon Campbell; dear sister of Robert (Jane) Ogren; loving aunt of David and Chad Ogren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Semon and Isabel (Payne) Ogren. Lora Lee was a real estate agent and was a manager through part of her career. She was an active member, and former Deacon, of Hebron United Presbyterian Church in Penn Hills and was an avid history and genealogy buff. She loved to travel, baking and reading. Lora Lee was fluent in French and had learned Swedish later in life. She had a love for birds, especially her bird Quincy. Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at Cross Roads Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Hebron United Presbyterian Church at 10460 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020