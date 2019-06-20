Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
LORENE A. KRAWCZEWICZ

LORENE A. KRAWCZEWICZ Obituary
KRAWCZEWICZ LORENE A.

Unexpectedly, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, age 54, of Irwin. Beloved wife of Gary Krawczewicz; sister-in-law of Jean, Gail (Dan), and Vivian; daughter-in-law of Eugene; granddaughter of Irene Theakston; also survived by her uncles, Marty, Jimmy, and Timmy; sister, Jerrilee Levering; and her beloved fur babies Daisy, Benny, and Gizmo. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, 412-731-5001, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., followed by a Blessing Service at 8:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
