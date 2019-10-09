|
INKS LORENE "RENE" (WASSEL)
AKA Mama, Ma, Mamasita, Mom, Grandma Rene, G-Stacks and Gram; 70, who resided in Wilmerding, passed away on October 5, 2019. Born December 15, 1948 in McKeesport, Lorene was the daughter of George and Thora Wassel of North Versailles. After graduating high school, she studied at the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and later retired from Dish Network. Lorene is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Ruth Ann) Wassel; daughters, Jean (John) Hufford, Lee Inks (RJ), and Christina Greenaway; grandsons, Lawrence (Ray) Craig, Austin Inks and Tim Stewart; granddaughters, Shanna (Doug) Edwards, Mariah Craig, Amy Craig and Hannah Sisler; great-grandson, Mason; great-granddaughters, Myra Belle and Audrina; and nephew, Bryan. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Erin E. Inks-Stough; and grandson, Sean Gobbel. No services will be held. In lieu of any flowers or condolences, please send donations to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.abcf.org. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019