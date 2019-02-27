Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA AMODEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA (RESTAURI) AMODEO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LORETTA (RESTAURI) AMODEO Obituary
AMODEO LORETTA (RESTAURI)

Age 87, peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 24, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of 45 years to the late August "Gus"; loving mother of Sandy (Don) Winkowski, Sharon (Craig) Ignatz and Ron (Kim) Amodeo; proud gram of Christi, Stacy, Ryan, Nicole, Chad, Dustin and Devin; great-grandmother of Morgan, Delaney, Mady, Brooklyn, Melanie, Violet, Sienna, Easton and Vito; sister of Donald (Jean) Restauri and the late William (the late Ginny) Restauri; sister-in-law of Frank Amodeo. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday and Thursday, February 27 and 28, 2019, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Ste. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now