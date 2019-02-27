AMODEO LORETTA (RESTAURI)

Age 87, peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 24, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of 45 years to the late August "Gus"; loving mother of Sandy (Don) Winkowski, Sharon (Craig) Ignatz and Ron (Kim) Amodeo; proud gram of Christi, Stacy, Ryan, Nicole, Chad, Dustin and Devin; great-grandmother of Morgan, Delaney, Mady, Brooklyn, Melanie, Violet, Sienna, Easton and Vito; sister of Donald (Jean) Restauri and the late William (the late Ginny) Restauri; sister-in-law of Frank Amodeo. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday and Thursday, February 27 and 28, 2019, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Ste. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.