LORETTA C. (BENNETT) BERNABO

LORETTA C. (BENNETT) BERNABO Obituary
BERNABO LORETTA C. (BENNETT)

Age 89, of DeSoto, TX, formerly of Lincoln Place, on July 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Charles R.; loving mother of Gail L. (Edward) Schneider, Roger C. (Laurel) Bernabo, and the late infant son, Charles; cherished grandmother of Philip Bernabo, Keith Bernabo, and Kaleen (Jon) Brand; cherished great-grandmother of Ashlynd and McKenzie Bernabo. Friends received on Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall. 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be in Holy Angels R.C. Church in Hays on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital, 600 Waterfront Dr., #210, Pgh.,PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
