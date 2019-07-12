|
BERNABO LORETTA C. (BENNETT)
Age 89, of DeSoto, TX, formerly of Lincoln Place, on July 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Charles R.; loving mother of Gail L. (Edward) Schneider, Roger C. (Laurel) Bernabo, and the late infant son, Charles; cherished grandmother of Philip Bernabo, Keith Bernabo, and Kaleen (Jon) Brand; cherished great-grandmother of Ashlynd and McKenzie Bernabo. Friends received on Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall. 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be in Holy Angels R.C. Church in Hays on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital, 600 Waterfront Dr., #210, Pgh.,PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019