LORETTA ALBRIGHT
LORETTA D. (KOZLOWSKI) ALBRIGHT


1928 - 2020
LORETTA D. (KOZLOWSKI) ALBRIGHT Obituary
ALBRIGHT LORETTA D. (KOZLOWSKI)

Age 91, of Morningside, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Albright; loving mother of Cyndi (Bill Lamber) Rupp, Howie Albright and Sandi (Kevin Noonan) Brown; cherished grandmother of Shannon (Billy) Evans, Marissa (Ryan Gates) Rupp, Lauren Brown and Max Brown; devoted great-grandmother of Nicholas and Christopher Evans; dear sister of Ruth Wyszomierski and Mary Ann McDunn; also survived by nieces and nephews. NO VISITATION. Burial will be private due to current restrictions on gatherings. A Memorial Mass and luncheon for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
