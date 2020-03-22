COCONCELLI LORETTA E. (CAPRISTO)

Of North Versailles, a resident of Golden Heights in Penn Twp., age 87, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Af "Coky" Coconcelli for 57 years. Loving mother of Carla (late Bob) Hilf of Level Green, Gino (Sharon) Coconcelli of NM and Mark (Chris) Coconcelli of Penn Twp. Precious grandmother of Nina and Luke Coconcelli; Marco and Dominic Coconcelli. Sister of Eugene 'Nook' (late Ann) Capristo of Duquesne and the late Bruce (surviving spouse, Carol, "Cheech") Capristo. Loretta was a typical Italian homemaker who loved to cook and take care of her family. She and Coky enjoyed bowling and socializing with their friends and family. Loretta also loved her role of grandmother as she delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school and sports events. Loretta's visitation and Blessing Service will be private to her family due to the pandemic. She will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery. Loretta's family extends grateful thanks to the staff of Golden Heights in Penn Twp. for their excellent care and concern of Loretta. Memorial donations may be made to the .