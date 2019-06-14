Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
412-504-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
LORETTA J. CALORIE

LORETTA J. CALORIE Obituary
CALORIE LORETTA J.

Age 88, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Guy A. Calorie; dear mother of Diane (Ronald) Barbin, Mike (Mary Beth) Calorie, Guy Calorie, and Joseph Calorie; grandmother of Samantha, Andrew, Rachel, Seth, Dana, Ron, and David; also survived by her sister, Hermina Zaharko. Loretta was a longtime member of St. Malachy Church. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, from 2-6 p.m., at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.), PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. Memorial contributions may be donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
