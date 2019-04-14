Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
LORETTA J. ZELENKO

LORETTA J. ZELENKO Obituary
ZELENKO LORETTA J.

Surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, of Edgewood. Beloved wife of 59 years to Steve M. Zelenko; loving mother of Stephen Zelenko (Rosanna), and Susan Zelenko; grandma of Adam and Matthew; sister of Pearl, Margaret, Carl, Joseph and the late William, Patty and Judy. Loretta was a pillar of the Edgewood community. A Realtor for 40 years and a mentor to her daughter, Susan who has followed in her footsteps as a realtor. Loretta enjoyed working with her clients, who became her friends. Her business was built on reputation. She always put 110% effort into every transaction whether large or small. She was very thankful to all of her clients for their support. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. The funeral was held privately and arrangements by THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC. 


www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
