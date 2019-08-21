|
|
LEACH LORETTA JANE
Of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 41 years to Pat Leach; sister of Carol Lowrey, Patty Slagle, and Donna Cheek; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a blessing service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. Visitation Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019