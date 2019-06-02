|
|
MCGOWAN LORETTA K.
Age 96, of Lawrenceville, on May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. McGowan, Sr.; loving mother of Lorraine (John) Boberg, Denise (Leonard) Gallick, Judi (late Ted) Brakalov, Sandra Montgomery and Joseph (Jan) McGowan, Jr.; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 16; sister of the late William (Doll) Kommraus. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. Viewing on Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler St. Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) where family and friends will gather at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday for closing prayers. www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019