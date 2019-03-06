GRINDEL LORETTA L. (NOWALINSKI)

Loretta Lillian Grindel, devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Surrounded by close family, she left us peacefully at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Loretta was 95 years old. Loretta is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 71 years, Joseph Grindel, Jr. Joseph and Loretta remained inseparable to the end and their affectionate and unwavering union was an inspiration to all. Also left to remember and honor Loretta are her dear children, David Grindel (Terri), Jackie Galluze (Joe), Joyce Bockelman (Bud), Mike Grindel (Lori), Joanne Hahn (Rick) and Jane Morello; her sweet grandchildren, Tanya Wilson, Yvonne Kennedy, Chad Grindel, Ryan Grindel, Lisa Bockelman, Brian Bockelman, Janice Bockelman, Jeffery Grindel, Stephen Grindel, Rick Hahn, Julie Hahn, Laura Anderson and Jayson Morello; and her eight great-grandchildren. She was also aunt to many, many nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and one brother. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m., in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. A faithful member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish as well as Ladies of Charity and Christian Mothers, Loretta tirelessly served her church and community with her husband and brightened the lives of countless others. More than anything, she loved her family dearly, and her generosity, warmhearted spirit and unconditional love was felt across generations. Her legacy will live on through all of them. Loretta will be forever remembered and cherished by her husband, sons and daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and fellow parishioners. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The St. Vincent DePaul Society or Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Please visit her online guestbook at:

www.hughesfhinc.com