|
|
EDWARDS LORETTA M.
Age 94, On Friday, March 8, 2019, of Swissvale, PA; sister of Bishop Thomas Ramsey (Gloria), Edna Keyes and Anne Margaret Cross (Frank); also survived by other family and friends. Visitation Sunday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 17, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Church, 44 Miller Street, Rankin, PA, where the funeral service will be held Monday 11 a.m. on March 18, 2019. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019