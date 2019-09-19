Home

LORETTA MARY MAHER FREY

LORETTA MARY MAHER FREY Obituary
FREY LORETTA MARY MAHER

Age 87, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the home of her only daughter in Homerville, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Blanche Maher; sisters, Dorothy Driscoll, Martha Jones and Blanche (Penny) Maher; brothers, Roger (Reds) Maher, Jr., Michael Maher and an infant brother, Edward Maher; a niece, Karen Maher; and nephew, Jim Driscoll, Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Jonathan) Landrum, Homerville, GA; grandchildren, Jacob Landrum and Marin Landrum; and one "adopted" daughter, Melissa (Fred) Armentrout of St. Mary's, GA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, David (Lorraine) Jones, Jimmy (Donna) Jones, Judy Jones, Diane Driscoll, Lynn Peters, Michael Driscoll, Roger (Maggie) Maher, and Carol Edkins, all of Pittsburgh, PA and Robin Maher, Michelle Maher, and Michael Maher, Jr. A private service following cremation will happen at a later date. ROUNDTREE FUNERAL HOME of Homerville is in charge of local arrangements.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
