RIZZO LORETTA "GILLIE"
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, age 81, of Turtle Creek passed away. Beloved wife of the late Charles Rizzo; loving mother of Lori (James) Shank and the late Robert "Bump" Smith; grandmother of Jessica Smith, James T. (Erica) Shank, and Katie Shank; sister-in-law of Betty Gilmore; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No Visitation, Service private. In lieu of donations, Loretta asked that you "treat yourself or your family to something nice". Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA, 15035, 412-823-4054. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019